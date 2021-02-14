Norfolk water rate hearing Tuesday
NORFOLK -- The select board is holding the annual public hearing on water rates Tuesday night.
Board members will determine the water budget for the upcoming fiscal year and set prices and rates for usage of the water system.
For more information, visit www.norfolk.ma.us.
Fire Station Building Committee needs volunteers
NORFOLK -- The select board is seeking residents who may be interested in serving on the committee to renovate or replace the fire station.
The board is interested in residents who have a background and experience in a variety of areas, including architecture, engineering, construction, building systems, law, accounting and project management.
Visit the town website, www.norfolk.ma.us, for more information, and applications can be submitted to Town Administrator Blythe Robinson at brobinson@norfolk.ma.us.
Citizen Alerts Portal
NORFOLK -- Residents can sign up for the Citizen Alerts Portal on the town website, www.norfolk.ma.us.
Click on Contact and you will see the Citizen Alerts Portal that will take you to the logon page.
