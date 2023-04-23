NORFOLK — The town is developing a new master plan that is a map for future planning and development.
Residents, business representatives and others are invited to a public session Tuesday to learn more about the plan and provide input.
The “visioning” community forum is being held at 7 p.m. in the cafeteria of Freeman-Kennedy School on Boardman Street.
There will be a presentation about the planning, interactive activities and small group discussions.
The plans outline recommendations for handling growth for a decade, and the new plan is expected to take Norfolk to 2035. The last plan was implemented in 2007.
Attendees are asked to bring their questions, concerns, and hopes for Norfolk’s future and to be ready to share those. A steering committee will listen to feedback to help identify the main issues that are important to the community and address those in the master plan.
The forum is the first in a series of upcoming community workshops and surveys to help shape the plan.
“It’s our goal to create a master plan that is reflective of our residents’ wants and needs, and to do so we will be hosting a series of community engagement opportunities to ensure that all voices are heard,” Town Planner Richard McCarthy said. “This forum will serve as the first of many opportunities that residents will have to provide their input, and we hope to see many in attendance.”
Light refreshments will be provided.
The master plan will be completed in two phases. Phase one is projected to be completed this summer, while phase two will be completed in early 2024.
The town is working with its regional planning agency, the Metropolitan Area Planning Council, to develop the plan.
The steering committee is comprised of planning board members Chad Peck, John Weddleton, Melissa Meo, Chris Montfort, Eric Diamond and Gary Sullivan; select board member Kevin Kalkut, a former planning board member; and residents Erin Hunt, Dan Feyock, Joe Burke, Jen Pittore, Charles Iacono and Pat Day.
For more information, visit www.norfolk.ma.us.