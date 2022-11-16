NORFOLK -- When people with Alzheimer’s or dementia go missing, first responders rely on photos and other information that will help to quickly find them.
That is why as part of Alzheimer’s Awareness Month in November, police are encouraging residents to register with the department’s Alzheimer’s/Dementia Awareness program.
Under the program, community members voluntarily identify those with Alzheimer’s or dementia who live, work or go to school in the community, in order to assist police during emergency responses.
The program captures information about those with the disease -- such as a full description with photo, emergency contact information, communication techniques and other information tailored to each individual -- to assist police on calls for service.
“Our Alzheimer’s-Dementia Awareness Program is a vital resource that our department uses during emergency responses, such as missing person reports or medical calls to ensure that we have accurate, critical information that helps inform our response efforts,” Police Chief Timothy Heinz said in a statement.
The program was created in 2017 and recently updated by Officer Mike Milano.
November was designated Alzheimer’s Awareness Month by the Alzheimer's Foundation of America in an effort to heighten awareness about the disease and show support for the more than 6.2 million Americans living with it.
To register, go to the police department’s website at norfolk.ma.us/departments/police/index.php, fill out a form and email it to mmilano@norfolk.ma.us or mail it to Norfolk Police Department, 14 Sharon Ave., Norfolk, MA 02056
Police will get in touch with the first emergency contact to verify receipt of the registration. The information will be kept on file and used as needed. If the department is unable to confirm with the first emergency contact, the information will not be entered in the data base.
Police encourage those registered to update information, such as an address change or emergency contact information. The department also asks for a new photo as the person registered ages.