NORFOLK -- Police are advising motorists that Seekonk Street will be closed Columbus Day weekend at the railroad crossing to install railroad track and pave the street.
The closure will begin at 6 a.m. Saturday.
Police say vehicles will not be able to drive through the area until it is paved. The work is expected to be completed by Monday night.
Workers will install railroad track between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. No work is expected to take place at night. Repaving of the crossing is planned for Monday, with Seekonk Street reopening sometime that evening.
"It is hoped that with the long holiday weekend and no school on Monday that disruptions can be kept to a minimum. But please plan accordingly and seek alternate routes," police said in a statement.
