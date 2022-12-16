NORFOLK -- Extra patrols targeting impaired drivers will continue during the holiday season thanks to a state grant.
The patrols are part of the nationwide “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement campaign aimed at getting drivers who are drunk or under the influence of drugs off the road.
Police Chief Timothy Heinz said the patrols began earlier this month and will continue through New Year’s Eve.
In addition, Heinz said police will continue to enforce the town’s zero tolerance policy towards the purchase of alcohol by minors.