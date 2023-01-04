NORFOLK -- Police have received complaints of calls to residents linked to the so-called “grandparents scam.”
Police Chief Timothy Heinz said criminals in the increasingly common scam often target elderly individuals.
The scammers call an individual and inform them that a relative has been arrested — sometimes in a foreign country. The scammers may pose as the relative of the victim or a lawyer.
The scammers then request bail payment in cash or in the form of a pre-paid gift card, given to a person posing as a courier or bail bondsman who arrives at the victim’s home. In an alternative approach, the scammers request money be transferred via a wire service, such as Western Union.
In Attleboro, police arrested three suspects in October and one in November for participating in the scam and recovered about $23,000 in cash. The suspects were arrested as they allegedly arrived to pick up the money.
Heinz warns residents bail is never paid via courier, gift card or wire service and urged them to confirm the information before acting.
He recommends verifying the person’s identity by asking questions that a stranger could not answer and to never wire money or send a check or money order by overnight delivery or courier.
Anyone who has questions or feels as if they may have fallen victim to a scam, contact the department at 508-528-3206.