NORFOLK — Patricia Saint Aubin participated in the annual Boston Harbor charity relay swim again this past weekend, raising $6,755 in the process.
She said she will probably end up with about $7,000 in donations, and ending up in the top 10 of fundraisers. Her team raised $250,000.
Proceeds go to cancer research.
The swim is 22 miles long, swimmers going 11 miles to Boston Light House and 11 back.
Each swimmers does several miles before changing places with a teammate.
Saint Aubin, 58, is a competitive swimmer who participates in a number of events each year.
This year she dedicate her efforts to family members who have been impacted by cancer.
