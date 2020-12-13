NORFOLK -- Residents can learn about the history of the controversial $10 million police station project that was plagued by cost overruns and delays.
Select board members will host the presentation at 7 p.m. Thursday. The meeting will be held remotely using the Zoom platform.
The presentation will cover the purchase of the Sharon Avenue site for the building, the impact of the regional dispatch center that occupies the top floor, the budget, construction challenges, insights for future projects and next steps regarding the fire station.
More information is available at www.norfolk.ma.us, and questions before the session can be submitted to select board Chairman Kevin Kalkut at kkalkut@norfolk.ma.us or Town Administrator Blythe Robinson at brobinson@norfolk.ma.us.
