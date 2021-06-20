NORFOLK -- The town's summer concert series has returned.
The Norfolk Recreation Department sponsored concerts are held on Town Hill most Thursdays starting at 6:30 p.m. through Aug. 5.
A special event -- a young children's concert hosted in conjunction with Norfolk Public Library -- is scheduled for Tuesday, June 22 with a performance by the Toe Jam Puppet Band. The program will be held in the library if it rains.
Concerts will be rescheduled for the following Monday if they are canceled due to rain, this is subject to the band’s availability. Check the departments Facebook page for updates.
The remaining lineup includes: June 24, Ayla Brown and Trio, country music; July 1, BC & Company, a 10-piece band featuring swing, rock and more; July 8, Music Matters, rock, pop, and country covers; July 15, The Reminisants, oldies; July 22, Electric Youth: Franklin School of Performing Arts, song and dance performances by area youth; July 29, Southeastern Massachusetts Community Concert Band, area musicians play big band music; Aug. 5, Berkshire Valley Boys, classic rock, pop and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.