NORFOLK -- After a two-year absence, the town's annual Community Day is returning Saturday, along with a road race and student art contest.
The town's biggest annual event will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Holmes complex on Myrtle Street.
Billed as an old-time country fair, Community Day features music, dancing, games, animals to pet, hayrides, train rides, a pie-eating contest, foam for kids to play in, food and historical displays.
The event has been sponsored by the Norfolk Lions Club for 30 years.
"Community Day was unfortunately canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID pandemic concerns," event organizers said.
Norfolk Community League's Community Day 5K Road Race is scheduled to kick off from Town Hill -- the town common -- at 9 a.m. Sunday. There will be food trucks, and proceeds from the race benefit needy children.
And the 11th Annual Norfolk Community Day Youth Art Show sponsored by the Lions will be part of Saturday's event. Students were asked to submit artwork that represents what the community looks like to them.