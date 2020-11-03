FOXBORO — Normandy Farms, the popular local campground, raised nearly $15,000 for the Jimmy Fund and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute as it conducted many fundraising events over the 2019-2020 year.
Those events included basket drawings, “Jail Days,” ice cream socials, Halloween hayrides, a Haunted Walk, silent drawings, and donations.
One event at Normandy Farms, “skunking,” involved campers pranking each other in exchange for a Jimmy Fund donation.
The campground sent a check for $14,429 at the end of September to the Jimmy Fund Boston.
This marked the 38th year of donations from Normandy Farms to the Jimmy Fund, with the total amount since 1983 reaching $387,376.
“Over the past several months, Dana-Farber and the Jimmy Fund’s incredible community has come together in many ways to help advance our lifesaving mission,” Dana-Farber/Jimmy Fund event fundraising officer Sarah Eldredge said. “Grassroots supporters found countless, creative ways to raise money for the Institute in this physically distanced world.”
Eldredge singled out a few supporters, including Normandy Farms.
