PLAINVILLE — The town has landed a business from North Attleboro.
Patriot Sales & Service, which specializes in tow trucks, is moving to 153 Washington St. (Route 1), not far from Route 152.
The business has been located at 60 John Dietsch Boulevard in North Attleboro’s industrial park since 2010.
Plainville selectmen have approved a Class I license for the business, which also builds tow trucks.
The company is owned by John and Cathy Casali of Norfolk.
“We’ve been working diligently to build a new facility that is much bigger,” Cathy Casali said.
Plans are to move to the new location the end of August. Patriot Sales and Service purchases tow truck frames and manufactures tow trucks to the specifications of its customers. It also sells used tow trucks, parts and accessories.
“What a great opportunity for us and the town,” selectmen Chairman Jeffrey Johnson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.