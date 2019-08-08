NORTH ATTLEBORO — Anniversary gifts usually go to those having the anniversary, but not in the case of the First Baptist Church in North Attleboro.
The church is celebrating its 250th anniversary, but it is giving, rather than receiving.
It is donating $1,000 to the town to cover operations at the World War II swimming pool.
The contribution is part of a summer-long celebration that has included concerts, guest speakers, a barbecue and other events for church members and the general public.
Pastor Stephen Trimble said when church members were planning their celebration, he said “we really need to do something for the community.”
Members kicked around ideas and came up with donating to the pool.
As summer winds down, the church still has some anniversary activities coming up, including:
- A banquet Saturday, Aug. at 4 p.m. at the church. Tickets are $18.
- A check-passing ceremony at the World War II pool on Monday, Aug. 19 at 11 a.m.
- A concert by folk singer Bill Staines Friday, Sept. 20, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20.
