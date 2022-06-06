NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Town councilors are scheduled to consider the final departmental budgets for the coming fiscal year when they meet Monday night.
The council held its public hearing on the $102.1 million spending plan for fiscal year 2023 at its May 9 meeting. Final approval of the budget plan is due before it takes effect with the beginning of the 2023 budget year, which begins July 1.
Monday’s regular meeting, set to begin at 7 p.m. at town hall, will be available for viewing on North TV, the town’s cable access channel, as well as on the town’s Facebook page.
The council’s finance subcommittee has been conducting meetings with town departments for the last few weeks. Town budget documents are available on the town's website at: www.nattleboro.com/town-council/news/fy-2023-final-budget-documents.
This is the first annual budget for the town of North Attleboro to top the $100 million mark
Town Manager Michael Borg has told councilors that the fiscal year 2023 budget, 3% above the current spending plan, is “conservative” and a "level services budget" that would see no town services reduced.
At $50.1 million, a 4.1% increase, the school department's operating budget, along with student meals, bus transportation and crossing guard salaries, represents nearly half of the total town spending plan for next year.