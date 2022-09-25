NORTH ATTLEBORO — Town councilors will hear a report on a plan to boost new businesses when they meet Monday evening.
The regular council meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. at town hall.
The council’s economic development subcommittee is scheduled to report on the “new business initiative,” which would use $100,000 in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to set up what Town Manager Michael Borg has called a “business incubator and accelerator.”
The initiative would set up a Board of Strategic Partners that would include local officials, financial institutions, educators and local businesses to evaluate new business proposals. The board could award up to $25,000 to approved businesses to help with start-up expenses for enterprises that would locate in town. Members would also act as mentors and advisors to the new business, under Borg’s proposal.
The subcommittee will also report on a proposed zoning amendment that would prohibit new self-storage facilities and mobile home parks in town.
The planning board earlier this summer initiated the move to change town zoning bylaws, arguing that such developments take up the town’s limited developable land while returning little to the town in terms of taxes or jobs.
Real websites list at least a half-dozen mobile home parks within the town’s boundaries, running between 40 and 107 units. There are at least four self-storage facilities currently operating in North Attleboro. The newest would be at the site of the former Handy & Harman factory at 72 Elm St., near the center of town. The bylaw would not affect existing mobile home parks or storage facilities.
Also on Monday’s agenda will be discussion of how the town should handle proposals to name streets, bridges and public buildings to memorialize individuals and on modifying bylaws regulating the consumption of alcoholic beverages on town property.
Councilors are also scheduled to discuss making its Public Transparency & Engagement Ad Hoc Sub-Committee a permanent subcommittee.
North TV will carry Monday’s meeting and it will be available for viewing on the cable access channel during the week.