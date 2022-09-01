NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The fire department has been awarded over $41,000 from a federal grant to purchase equipment to help save victims in car crashes.
Thanks to the funds, the fire department will be able to purchase extrication and stabilization equipment, including battery-powered spreaders, cutters and rams to free people from car crashes, according to Fire Chief Chris Coleman.
Funding will also be used to purchase a mechanical strut equipment kit to stabilize a vehicle following a crash.
The Assistance to Firefighters Grant was awarded to the town by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The town will match the grant award by 10%, bringing the total funding available to the fire department to $45,271, the fire chief said.
“With the funds awarded to our department through FEMA's Assistance to Firefighters Grant, we will be able to purchase additional equipment that will assist our members with extricating those stuck in vehicles following a car crash,” Coleman said in a statement.
“We are thankful to have received this grant as the new equipment will assist us greatly during our emergency response to ensure our patients get quick and effective extrication from dangerous situations,” he said.
Assistance to Firefighters Grants are awarded to fire departments across the country. They help firefighters obtain critically needed equipment, protective gear, emergency vehicles, training and other resources necessary for protecting the public and emergency personnel from fire and related hazards.