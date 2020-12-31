NORTH ATTLEBORO — The fire department now has six new thermal imaging cameras thanks to a federal grant.
Fire Chief Chris Coleman said the cameras replace old, outdated devices.
The high-tech equipment was paid for with a $49,000 grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Assistance to Firefighters program.
The town put up 10 percent of the money for a total cost of about $54,000, according to the chief.
Thermal imaging cameras help firefighters see through smoke and find trapped occupants inside burning homes.
They also detect flames behind walls or other areas not easily visible, which can stop fires from spreading.
The devices can also let firefighters know the temperature of the fire, Coleman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.