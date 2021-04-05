NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The fire department will be getting new tools to help save lives with state grant funds.
Fire Chief Chris Coleman said the department will purchase new air-lifting bags and battery-powered reciprocating saws used for extrication.
The equipment will be purchased with $10,473 the department was awarded through the state’s Firefighter Safety Equipment Grant Program.
The grant program allows fire departments the flexibility to select equipment from multiple categories to enable them to perform their job effectively and safe, Coleman said.
Firefighters frequently use air bags and cutting saws in car crashes.
Coleman said the department’s current air-lifting bags need to be replaced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.