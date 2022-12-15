NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Churchwood Gallery, 31 North Washington St. in the downtown, will host a free, family-friendly reception focusing on the art of Peter Damon, “Sidewalks & Parking Lots,” from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17.
Damon lost parts of both his arms, including his hands, while serving in the Iraq War as a helicopter mechanic. Initially a form of occupational therapy, painting quickly developed into a full-time passion for him and today he produces work in his art studio located above and his wife’s True Grit Gallery in Middleboro.
According to a news release from the Churchwood Gallery, Damon says art has become “an affirmation of being” and given him “a profound sense of meaning and purpose.”
“As an artist I am captivated by certain arrangements of lines, colors, shapes, values, and textures,” he says. “I find ready-made arrangements of these elements amidst the landscape of the town and city.
“Seeking an intimate view of my subject, the best vantage points most often come from sidewalks and parking lots. The combination of a sunlit building interspersed with hints of foliage is particularly appealing to me.
“The contrast of organic and geometric shapes, of light and shadow, or vibrantly colored leaves against a blue sky provides an intense drama for the senses.”
Damon says he’s not necessarily after “architectural triumphs” when looking for artistic subjects, but finds inspiration in “the humblest of structures” — a stacked bay window, a chain link fence, a red chimney top.
“Form takes precedence over content, intuition over reason, and the gratification of finding beauty in the seemingly mundane is spiritually fulfilling,” he says.
Damon’s artistic influences range from late-19th and 20th century American Modernists to regional contemporaries. Originally hailing from Brockton, he now lives with his wife and two children in Middleboro. The gallery, owned by him and his wife, presents the work of over 20 other regional artists as well.
Refreshments with wine will be served at the reception and Damon’s favorite music will be played throughout the evening.
Also, he will give an artist talk from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14.