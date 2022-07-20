NORTH ATTLEBORO — The health department has received a new shipment of COVID-19 test kits for local residents.
The kits will be distributed in the town hall lobby from 1 to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, the department announced on the town’s website.
The tests are part of the latest shipment of 2 million Gov. Charlie Baker’s office is distributing throughout the state. Each kit contains two rapid home tests.
The tests were sent to the 264 municipalities across the state that requested them. It’s up to local officials how to distribute them among residents.
The tests are among the nearly 30 million rapid antigen tests secured by the state for residents and a range of organizations in the education, health, human services, correctional, and senior housing sectors.
North Attleboro received its first batch of some 4,500 tests in December and distribution continued through March. That batch expired in May.
The rapid home tests can be completed in 15 minutes without the need to send a sample to a laboratory.
Rapid antigen test kits are also available for purchase from local pharmacies or online.
The board of health has been asking people who test positive using a home test kit to submit a form, available at www.nattleboro.com, reporting the results.