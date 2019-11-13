NORTH ATTLEBORO — The board of health has moved its Nov. 19 meeting with the public works department to town hall.
The meeting was originally scheduled for a room at the police station, but that space was already booked for another purpose.
The meeting will now take place at 6 p.m. in the meeting room in the basement at town hall.
The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the recent revelation that public works has not been putting fluoride in the drinking water from most town wells.
