NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Four local graduating seniors have been presented with awards from the Captain Kyle R. Van De Giesen Memorial Award Fund.
Seniors at North Attleboro and Bishop Feehan high schools were invited to apply for this year’s award by submitting an application that included an essay about honor, courage and commitment and a letter of recommendation. The fund committee, made up of Kyle’s family and close friends, decided on the recipients.
This year’s winners are Erin Pezzi, Shruti Srinivasan, Jonah Manso and Harry Bullock. All graduated from North Attleboro High School in 2021 and each received $3,000.
Kyle R. Van De Giesen grew up in North Attleboro and fulfilled his dream of becoming a pilot in the U.S. Marine Corps. On Oct. 26, 2009, he was killed in a midair collision in Afghanistan, leaving behind his pregnant wife, Megan, and their 17-month-old daughter.
Van De Giesen "lived every aspect of his life by the Marine Corps values of honor, courage and commitment, and the Captain Kyle R. Van De Giesen Memorial Fund strives to recognize individual(s), programs, charitable organizations, and causes that best symbolize Kyle’s devotion and unwavering commitment to these core values," stated a news release announcing the awards.
