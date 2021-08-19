This year's recipients of the Captain Kyle R. Van De Giesen Memorial Award Fund came to North Attleboro High to meet the Van De Giesen family and members of the fund committee. They are pictured by a bench that was installed and dedicated to Kyle Van De Giesen in November of 2009. It is surrounded by a pathway of stones that includes the names of all past recipients of the award. All of this year’s recipients will have their names added to the path as well. Pictured from left are Megan Van De Giesen (Kyle’s wife), Christian Van De Giesen (Kyle’s brother), award recipients Shruti Srinivasan and Harry Bullock, and Avery Van De Giesen (Kyle’s daughter). Not pictured are award recipients Erin Pezzi and Jonah Manso.