NORTH ATTLEBORO — The town historical commission is looking for homeowners and sponsors to help with its fundraiser involving a historic homes tour.
The commission conducted a similar tour last year that helped raise money for its works and would like to hold another next year.
“Back by popular demand, we are excited to be looking for prospective homeowners that are interested in showcasing their home on the tour,” Chairwoman Susan Taylor said in an email.
“We will also be looking for prospective sponsors and advertisers. Although the tour won’t be until December 2020, we need to begin our search for homeowners early.”
She said the tour not only raise money for the commission by highlights all the historic homes in North Attleboro.
Those interested in participating can contact the commission at 508-699-0152 or staylor@nattleboro.com.
