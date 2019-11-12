NORTH ATTLEBORO — The historical commission is sponsoring its first ever gingerbread house competition in time for the holiday season.
The commission is asking people to submit homemade gingerbread houses to be judged and displayed at the Masonic Temple on Dec. 7.
Chairwoman Susan Taylor said the commission was brainstorming ideas for a community event and it was a decided to go with the gingerbread competition.
She said there will be three categories — children, teens and adults, and professionals.
The submissions will be judged by Town Council President Keith Lapointe, state Rep. Betty Poirier, Whisk and Paddle Bakery (which is sponsoring the competition), Lisa Deck, Miss Massachusetts Caitlin O’Neill, and Channel 10 meteorologist Kelly Bates.
The competition is open to all area residents, not just people from North Attleboro, and there is no entry fee. Also, while the historical commission is organizing the event, the gingerbread houses do not have to be replicas of historical homes, Taylor said.
Those interested in submitting a gingerbread house should email Taylor before Nov. 22 at staylor@nattleboro.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.