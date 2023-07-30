NORTH ATTLEBORO — The North Attleboro Cultural Council will be hosting two free concerts this week as part of its summer concert series.
First up is the Willie J. Laws band, which will perform at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the downtown gazebo in Veterans Park.
The band offers classic R&B, country, and blues/funk that has a Texas feel. This concert was rescheduled from last Thursday due to thunderstorms.
The second concert will be Thursday, same place and time as Tuesday’s show, with Mind Left Body, a Grateful Dead cover band.
The remaining summer concert lineup features Northeast Groove on Aug. 10, and Beatles cover band 4EverFab on Aug. 17.
The concert series is sponsored by Plainridge Park Casino, SCU Credit Union, Coastal1 Credit Union, and the Massachusetts Cultural Council.