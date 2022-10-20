NORTH ATTLEBORO -- A Wellness Provider Fair was held this week at the North Attleboro Middle School with the aim of helping staff to find timely mental health services for students and their families.
The fair was held Tuesday to ensure the school-based staff know about local mental health services and other available resources to help students and their families, school officials said.
The search for mental health services has become even more taxing after the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to school officials.
The event, co-hosted by the King Philip Regional School District and the Office of Wellness at the North Attleboro Public Schools, served as a collaborative event for school and community-based clinicians.
The fair provided community partners with the opportunity to meet with elementary, middle and high school mental health staff from both school districts to learn and connect with a range of providers and support services in the area.
Some of the area providers that attended the fair included New England Medical Group and Adolescent Behavioral Health Program, Summit Community Services, Hockomock YMCA, Social Action Services, Arbor Fuller Hospital and Taunton/Attleboro Family Resource Center.
“The Wellness Provider Fair created an amazing opportunity for North Attleboro Public Schools professionals to increase their knowledge of mental health services," said Margaret Camire, director of student service in North Attleboro.
“We are working tirelessly to ensure that our students and families feel supported by our schools and all the resources we have to offer, and we thank all of the community agencies that took part,” she said.