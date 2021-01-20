NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The area’s newest state representative is going into publishing.
Adam Scanlon, D-North Attleboro, has launched a biweekly email newsletter for residents of the 14th Bristol District.
“I look forward to including everyone from our community in the legislative process. With that in mind, please subscribe and share with your neighbors so that we can foster an inclusive and transparent environment,” Scanlon said in the introduction to the letter, the first of which was emailed on Saturday.
The newsletter includes the text of a release the 24-year-old sent out earlier this month, noting he had been sworn in as the youngest member of the state House of Representatives.
It also includes a letter that Scanlon sent to Gov. Charlie Baker urging him to sign key pieces of legislation, including a climate change bill that the governor vetoed last week.
There were also updates on coronavirus vaccinations in the state, a pitch to support local business during the pandemic and a note that Scanlon volunteered at an area food bank over the holidays, along with a link to the Food n’ Friends website.
There was even a note about a visit Scanlon made to the Falls Fire Barn museum with the wish it be reopened to the public soon.
Included in the newsletter is contact information for Scanlon and his staff.
Scanlon’s website is at www.officeofrepscanlon.com.
