NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The Richards Memorial Library will be closed from Sunday, March 1, through Sunday, March 8, for the installation of new carpeting.
The library will reopen at 9:30 a.m. Monday, March 9.
New carpeting will be installed in the front half of the building. To allow this to happen in the fastest and safest way possible, the library will be closed for the length of the process, library officials said.
All due dates that fall during the times the library is closed will be changed to March 9.
If you need to return materials before then, do so at another SAILS library. The book drop at the Richards Memorial will be locked.
If you are expecting items you have placed on hold to arrive during this time, you can change the hold pickup location online through the SAILS catalog. You can also call the library at 508-699-0122 before March, 1 and change the pickup location. Library staff advise choosing Plainville or Attleboro libraries as the most convenient, but any SAILS library can be selected.
