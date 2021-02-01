North’s Sherman raffling off
North Attleboro native and Kansas City Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman has announced a sweepstakes for his personal Ford F250 truck — the one he drives to practice every day. The proceeds will benefit the E3 Ranch Foundation, a nonprofit founded by fellow Kansas City resident and Sherman’s friend, Washington Nationals first-baseman Adam LaRoche. E3 supports combat warriors, the food insecure and the KC initiative to fight human trafficking. The drawing will take pace Feb.19, and fans can enter to get Sherman to hand over the keys to his truck or instead take a $40,000 cash prize option. Additional prizes will be added. More info: www.shermfightsforfreedom.org.
Protect your home this winter
Now that the area has been hit with yet another nor’easter, the American Property Casualty Insurance Association urges residents to take steps to protect their property this winter. “A burst pipe alone can cause $5,000 in water damages, so insulate the pipes in and around your home and let faucets slowly trickle,” Frank O’Brien of APCIA said. Burst pipes, damage from falling tree limbs, and roof or deck collapses are common winter storm insurance claims. Standard homeowners insurance policies provide coverage for damage caused by wind, snow, severe cold and freezing rain. Freezing conditions such as burst pipes or ice dams are covered, however there is generally a requirement that a homeowner has taken reasonable steps to prevent these losses by keeping the house warm and properly maintaining pipes and drains.
APCIA also offers these tips:
- Create a home inventory that includes photos of your belongings and the exterior of your home.
- Insulate pipes, especially those leading to the outside, and check to see warm air is flowing around and under sinks.
- Make sure there is clear access to the main water shut-off valve in case there is a leak or a pipe suddenly bursts.
- Open the water faucets enough to allow a slow trickle of water to maintain the flow of water in the lines and help prevent freezing.
- Set the thermostat to maintain a warm temperature inside the home.
- Maintain a 3-foot clearance around heating equipment to reduce the risk of fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.