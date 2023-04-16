Students from North Attleboro and Norton high schools Thursday visited an opportunities/job fair at Norton High School.
In Norton, students had the opportunity to meet with representatives from more than 40 businesses, public safety departments, military branches and schools.
Local employers were looking to fill both full- and part-time positions for the summer and year-round.
Military recruiters, including representatives from the Air Force, Army, Navy and Marines, were at the event.
Technical schools and community college admissions counselors, including representatives from Bristol Community College and Southeastern Technical Institute, shared the variety of programs they have to offer.
Representatives from Norton police and fire departments, state police, the FBI and the state Environmental Police talked to students about what they can do to prepare for a career in public safety.
Businesses present at included Live Nation/Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Showcase Cinema, and area YMCAs.