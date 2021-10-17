NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Free flu shots are available for adults and children 6 months and older at the North Attleboro Health Department to any Massachusetts resident.
All vaccine is Thimerosol; there is no Flumist.
Some high-dose vaccine for those 65 and older is available.
The shots are given by appointment only from 3 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. on Thursdays.
Appointments on other days may be scheduled.
Flu forms to fill out are available online at www.nattleboro.com under "Board of Health: Flu Clinic."
Bring insurance card.
No one is billed if they don’t have insurance.
Call 508-699-0104 for an appointment or send an email to amfleming@nattleboro.com
