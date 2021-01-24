NORTH ATTLEBORO — Residents will get to weigh in on a revised open space and recreation plan at a virtual public meeting Wednesday.
The session will start at 6:30 p.m. and be conducted via GoToMeeting, as other public meetings in town have been held during the coronavirus pandemic.
The forum will review the results of the recently conducted open space survey and seek additional public comment on the update to the town’s 2013 Open Space and Recreation Plan.
Town officials are in the process of drafting a new seven-year action plan to guide management of resources.
The current open space plan is on the conservation commission page at the town website, nattleboro.com. The results of the survey are on the town website homepage as well.
The survey, posted online and compiled by SurveyMonkey, drew nearly 950 responses.
Among the results were that preserving water resources and drinking water supplies are important to nearly 87 percent of respondents, followed by preserving open space for passive recreation, considered important by 79 percent.
A vast majority, over 91 percent, agreed the town should take additional action to preserve open space and 72 percent said they’d support the town adopting the Community Preservation Act, which would use a small surcharge on property tax bills and real estate transactions to fund conservation efforts.
Most people who answered the survey said they were at least fairly familiar with the recreation offings in town, with more than 91 percent saying they regularly used World War I Park.
Instructions on how to join the forum are available on the website.
Contact the conservation administrator for questions or additional information at 508.699.0125 or spalmer@nattleboro.com.
