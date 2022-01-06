NORTH ATTLEORO -- If you’ve been waiting to pay homage to someone you think is outstanding, your wait is over.
After a year off due to COVID-19, the North Attleboro-Plainville Rotary Club is bringing back its Distinguished Citizen awards, honoring five individuals who have illustrated by their actions the Rotary Club's motto of “Service Above Self.”
The categories include:
-- Outstanding citizen: A person who has “served the community in a manner above and beyond that expected of all citizens."
-- Outstanding youth: A person under 21 living in North Attleboro or Plainville.
-- Outstanding public employee: A person currently serving either North Attleboro or Plainville as a paid employee.
-- Outstanding educator: For a currently active professional educator in the North Attleboro or Plainville schools.
-- Outstanding senior: For a North Attleboro or Plainville resident 65 or older.
Except for the youth and senior awards, the recipient does not have to be a current resident of either town.
Any nominations may be made by any citizen, not just club members. Those submitting names are asked to add a description of why they think the nominee is deserving of the award.
Nominations are due by Feb. 11 and should be submitted to: Dr. John W. Barone, 107 North Washington St., North Attleboro, MA 02760, ATTENTION: DSA
The nominations will be reviewed by the DSA Committee with the final approval being made by the Rotary Club board of directors.
More information and a printable nomination form are available at northattleboroplainvillerotary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.