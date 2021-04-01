NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The next virtual workshops in the town's update of its master plan this month will consider existing and future land use, housing, and economic development opportunities, planning officials have announced.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the workshops will take place entirely online via Zoom.
Residents, business owners, and families are invited to visit the project webpage (www.srpedd.org/North-Attleborough-Master-Plan) to sign up for workshops and interact with the available resources.
There will be two identical workshops where community members can participate in group discussions, interactive mapping, and provide feedback, officials say.
The dates are: Monday April 12, 6:30 p.m., for virtual Zoom meeting #1, and Wednesday April 14, 6:30 p.m., for virtual Zoom meeting #2.
Registration is required; visit the project webpage for more details.
The town's master plan is intended to provide an opportunity for community members to discuss priorities, reach consensus on goals, and identify strategies to achieve them, the planning team said in an announcement of the workshops. "Your input -- combined with current, accurate data -- is the key ingredient for the Master Plan."
To find out more, visit the project webpage and follow the North Attleborough Master Plan Facebook page (www.facebook.com/NorthAttleboroughMasterPlan) to stay connected.
