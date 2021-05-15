NORTH ATTLEBORO -- What kind of housing does the town and its residents want? A series of workshops, part of the development of a new master plan, will try to answer that question.
The initial virtual discussion will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 25.
The town is working with the Southeastern Regional Planning and Economic Development District (SRPEDD) to develop the master plan. That includes a Housing Production Plan, which will serve as the town’s strategy for planning and developing affordable housing.
The May 25 meeting will focus on the town’s housing needs and goals.
Residents, business owners, and families can visit: srpedd.org/north-attleborough-master-plan to sign up for the workshop. Follow the Master Plan Facebook page at www.facebook.com/NorthAttleboroughMasterPlan to stay connected.
Registration is required to take part in the workshop. Visit https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZErce6pqjgvE9YbTb4k1bO8yhwLlIsZS3ml.
