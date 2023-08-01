NORTH ATTLEBORO — Local police are helping with the Hockomock Area YMCA school supply drive.
Police are collecting school supplies and backpacks through next Monday. There is a collection bin in the lobby of the police station.
Mansfield offers Arts in the Park
MANSFIELD — Mansfield Parks and Recreation’s annual Arts in the Park is held at 1 p.m. several Wednesdays in Memorial Park.
The remaining lineup: Wednesday, Aug. 2, comedy juggler Bryson Lang; and Wednesday, Aug. 16, DJ Derek Holt.
Mansfield concert Wednesday night
MANSFIELD — Concerts on the Common are held at 7 p.m. several Wednesdays on the South Common.
The remaining schedule: Aug. 2, Band from U.N.C.L.E. (rock, r&b); and Aug. 16, Jake and Jenny (country).
Foxboro concerts continue Thursday night
FOXBORO — The Foxboro Jaycees’ 2023 Concerts on the Common series continues from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday with a performance by the group the M-80s.
The group plays danceable music from the 1980s from bands such as Blondie, ZZ Top, Midnight Oil, David Bowie, and The B-52s.
Norfolk concert Thursday night
NORFOLK — Summer concerts held by the Recreation Department on Town Hill, the town common, continue from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday with the Boston-based musical act Closing Time.
The next event is at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, an End of Summer Blast, with food, flying dogs, and music.