NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Local police are warning residents to beware of suspicious text messages from scammers claiming to be from a package delivery service.
In the text message, the scammers say a package was found from several weeks ago and provides a link for residents to claim ownership. Police say not to click on the link or provide personal information.
Delivery companies such as DHL, FedEx, UPS and Amazon won't text messages like the one the scammers are sending, according to police.
Residents can block the number and they can copy the message, paste it into a new text message conversation and send it to 7726 (SPAM), which will send a report to the Federal Trade Commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.