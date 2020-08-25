NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Longtime town resident Dick Kieltyka, who spent his career dispensing financial advice, will host a new North TV public access program titled, “The Concerned Citizen’s Forum.”
Kieltyka said the show is a “taxpayer watchdog program” intended to help residents have more say regarding tax money spent by town officials. It premieres Sept. 11 on North TV’s Community Channel.
Residents are encouraged to mail or email comments, concerns and suggestions about town government operations and services.
Input will be forwarded to Town Manager Michael Borg for a response and Kieltyka will later share responses and resolutions with viewers.
“All departments providing services within the confines of North Attleboro, and using our precious tax dollars, are subject to scrutiny, therefore, no departments or topics are off-limits,” Kieltyka said.
Residents are encouraged to email questions and suggestions to Kieltyka at theconcernedcitizensforum@yahoo.com or, by mail, to North TV, Attn: The Concerned Citizens Forum, 93 South Washington St., North Attleboro, MA 02760
