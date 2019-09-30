NORTH ATTLEBORO — Local diners can enjoy lunch out on the town while supporting a food pantry for the needy on, Wednesday, Oct. 16 in North Attleboro.
State Rep. Betty Poirier, R-North Attleboro, said part of the proceeds from sales at restaurants throughout the day will go to Lenore’s Pantry, which provides non-perishable food to low-income families.
The event is being sponsored by Betty’s Angels, Downtown Associates of North Attleboro, and Downtown North Attleboro Revitalization. Most of the restaurants are in North Attleboro, but some are in Plainville and Attleboro.
Some of the restaurants participating include Domino’s Pizza, Uno’s Pizzeria & Grill, Barrett’s Ale House, Osborne Nursery & Landscaping, Big Red Pizzeria, Box Seats, Briggs Nursery Cafe, East Street Ale House, Fitzy’s Pub, KC’s Classic Burger & Bar, North Bowl Lanes, The Chieftain Pub, Bertucci’s Italian Restaurant, Quan’s Kitchen, Showcase Cinema, Dragon Garden, Habibi’s Middle Eastern Kitchen, Havana Cafe, JD’s Restaurant, Los Antojitos Restaurant, Mackie’s Restaurant, Mad Moose Saloon, Mike’s Coffee, North Attleboro House of Pizza, North Works, Oven Essence Bakery, Stella Osteria, Table at 10, Whisk and Paddle, Bella Sarno, Colonel Blackinton Inn, Mediterranean Grill, Pizzeria Romanao, Slacks Oyster House, and Tasty’s Bagels.
