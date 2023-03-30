NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Spring is finally here and that means road construction season is beginning in town.
Several projects are on the docket, the town has announced, including some starting this coming week. They include:
- Aggregate Industries, a contractor for the town, will begin milling several roads on the west side next week. The paving work will be scheduled shortly after. There will be daily detours and delays while the work is being done. The project is expected to take three to four weeks. Trash trucks and buses will be allowed through daily.
- Liberty Utilities will begin two major upgrade projects for gas lines next week, town officials say. The projects are Elm Street from Route 1 to Chestnut Street and South Washington Street from Chestnut Street to Route 1. They will require short detours and delays, and drivers are asked to plan ahead.
- C. Naughton Corp. will begin a water main replacement project on Orne Street in early April. Once completed, the contractor will begin work on Paine Road and Cushman Road. The project is expected to take three to four months.
- The town is working to get funding to complete a number of roadway projects. Several have had infrastructure work completed and some are waiting to have projects completed so the road surface will not be damaged later, officials said.