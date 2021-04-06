NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The school committee will vote on officers when it convenes in a special virtual meeting Wednesday night.
Members will vote on the office of chairman and secretary when they meet following Tuesday's town election.
Two new members will be joining the board. The terms of Kathryn Hobbs, Carol Wagner and Kevin O’Donnell expire this year. Of the incumbents, only Hobbs returned papers for re-election but candidates Joseph Flaherty and Tasha Buzzell ran to fill the other two slots.
Following the reorganization meeting, the committee will take up its regular monthly agenda.
Items up for discussion include additional federal funding for the coming year, an independent audit of the school department finances and discussion of the search for a new superintendent of schools. Superintendent Scott Holcomb has announced he plans to step down from the post in August to take a job in the private sector.
Also on the agenda are reports on the school district's progress on returning to in-person classes five days a week, reports on mandates from the state education department and discussion of a return to in-person school committee meetings.
Instructions on participation in the online meeting can be found at the school department website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.