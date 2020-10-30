NORTH ATTLEBORO — Budget issues will be discussed when the school committee holds a virtual meeting Monday night.
The agenda for the session includes discussion of the current budget, next year’s spending plan as well as free cash, which is otherwise uncommitted funds.
Also up for discussion will be the grade policy for remote student work, an action plan for reporting and monitoring COVID-19 testing among students and staff as well as a discussion of future snow days.
Superintendent Scott Holcomb is due to review his goals for the year.
Instructions for joining the virtual meeting are available at the school district website at naschools.net.
Assistant Superintendent Michelle McKeon will update committee members on teaching and learning.
Christopher George, interim facilities director for the schools, will also provide an update on facilities and capital improvement projects.
