NORTH ATTLEBORO — The school committee will meet Wednesday and discussion of a capital improvements plan for the coming year is on the agenda.
The meeting is set for 6 p.m. at the Woodcock Administration Building.
Superintendent John Antonucci is also scheduled to brief committee members on the progress of renovations at the high school athletic complex and provide an update on a survey of the condition of district facilities. He will also speak about school safety training set for Thursday, according to the committee agenda.
The committee is also scheduled to vote on accepting a donation toward the construction of a playground and Amvet Boulevard Elementary School.
A group of parents have been working on having a playground built at the 62-year-old school since early last year.
The meeting will be shown on North TV cable and rebroadcast throughout the week.