NORTH ATTLEBORO — The newest student representatives will be introduced to the school committee when it holds its next virtual meeting on Wednesday.
Shruti Srinivasan, Dylan Desrosiers, Brody Rosenberg, Joseph Perriello and Grace Noreck will be this year’s representatives from the high school, according to the online agenda released by the school board.
Wednesday’s meeting begins at 6 p.m. Instructions on how to participate are available at the town website, nattleboro.com under School Department, as is a full agenda for the meeting. The meeting will also be rebroadcast on North Attleboro Cable TV.
Also on Wednesday’s agenda will be updates on school sports by Athletic Director Kurt Kummer as well as updates on teaching plans by Assistant Superintendent Michelle McKeon. Superintendent Scott Holcomb will brief the school board on reopening plans from the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
A formal “Welcome Back to School” for the school staff is also scheduled.
A closed-door session to discuss negotiations with union and nonunion school employees is also scheduled.
The schools have been in talks with the North Attleboro Federation of Teachers on the details of reopening schools under a hybrid learning model this month.
Sept. 16 will be the first day of school for students in North Attleboro.
