NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Kyle Kirshenbaum has been appointed the school department's interim director of technology.
“I am excited to continue my career as a part of the North Attleboro community,” Kirshenbaum said in a statement announcing his appointment. “I look forward to building on the foundation we have and advancing the use of technology in our district to enhance student learning.”
Kirshenbaum holds a bachelor’s degree in English and a master’s degree in education from Clark University in Worcester.
“We are thrilled to have Mr. Kirshenbaum assume the position of interim director of technology,” Superintendent John Antonucci said. “He has proven that he has the skills necessary to excel in this role and we look forward to all he will do to ensure our students are prepared for a technologically integrated world upon their graduation from our district.”