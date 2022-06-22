NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Local public schools have a new curriculum coordinator and assistant principal.
Talley Clyde has been appointed district curriculum coordinator and Stephen Kapulka is the new assistant principal at the Community School, Superintendent John Antonucci announced Tuesday.
Both will begin their new roles July 1.
Clyde has worked in the school system for nearly 16 years. Most recently, she was an eighth-grade English teacher at North Attleboro Middle School.
As an English teacher, Clyde has a background in designing and implementing curriculum that is interactive and blends learning activities with areas of study, Antonucci said.
Clyde previously served as the co-chairperson of the Professional Learning Steering Committee, the group responsible for innovating the format of professional development days for the district. In this position, she honed her skills in advanced planning, collaboration and furthering collective visions, Antonucci said.
Clyde is pursuing a certificate of advanced graduate study in educational leadership from Bridgewater State University.
Kapulka has been an assistant principal since 2012, having most recently been assistant principal of the Quashnet School in Mashpee. Previously, he was assistant principal at the Barnstable Intermediate School and the Hanover Middle School.
While serving as assistant principal, Kapulka fostered learning environments that prioritized the social and emotional needs of students which resulted in an inclusive learning environment that was beneficial to all students, Antonucci said, adding Kapulka also is well-versed in curriculum implementation.
Before joining administration, he was an elementary-level educator in Falmouth schools for 14 years.