NORTH ATTLEBORO — Your town manager is looking for a few good people. Well, more than a few.
Town Manager Michael Borg is seeking volunteers to fill a slew of positions on 16 citizen-staffed boards and commissions that advise on or regulate a wide variety of municipal activities.
The call asking residents to step up to serve was recently posted on the town’s website, nattleboro.com.
Borg’s post says there are openings on: the advisory board to veterans services, the board of assessors, the board of health, library trustees, cable advisory commission, commission on disabilities, conservation commission, cultural council, elections commission, historical commission, housing authority, municipal building committee and the planning board.
Applications are available at town hall or on the town manager’s page on the town website. (Tabs on the left-hand side of that page include one for “Application to Boards & Committees” that opens a downloadable form.)
Completed applications can be dropped off in the grey lock box located near the back door at town hall, or mailed to: Town Manager’s Office Attn: Kerrin Billingkoff, 43 South Washington St., North Attleboro, MA 02760. Or completed applications can be emailed to kbillingkoff@nattleboro.com.
