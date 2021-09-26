NORTH ATTLEBORO — The town is seeking to fill a number of slots in the school department and town hall.
Notices for the vacancies were recently posted on the town’s website, www.nattleboro.com.
Included in the jobs is a re-posting for the position of a public health nurse. The person being sought must be a licensed registered nurse in Massachusetts with experience in geriatrics, school nursing and infection control preferred. A state driver’s license and computer literacy are also required.
The school department is seeking to fill several positions, including for crossing guards, instructional aides and substitute teachers. Also needed are bus drivers and monitors as well as substitutes in cafeteria, custodial and school nurse posts.
Complete listings for the jobs and requirements, as well as applications are available on the town website.
The town website also advertises openings in the municipal electric department. However, the department’s own website says no positions are currently available.
