NORTH ATTLEBORO -- If you are a local resident with some time to spare and an interest in any of several aspects of local government, the town manager would like to speak with you.
Manager Michael Borg is seeking volunteers to serve on several town boards.
A member is needed for the board of public works, which oversees the workings of that town department. Applications are due by Friday, May 21.
Members are also being sought for the cultural council, retirement board, historical commission and cable advisory commission.
Applications can be found on the town’s website, nattleboro.com/sites/g/files/vyhlif3566/f/uploads or at town hall at the town manager’s office.
Completed applications can be dropped off in the grey lock box at the back door of town hall or mailed to: Town Manager’s Office Attn: Kerrin Billingkof, 43 South Washington St., North Attleboro, MA 02760. Or completed applications can be emailed to kbillingkoff@nattleboro.co.
