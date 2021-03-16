NORTH ATTLEBORO — The town is seeking volunteers to fill some key positions in local government.
Town Manager Michael Borg has renewed his plea for citizens to serve on 16 boards and commissions, from the advisory board on veterans services to the zoning board of appeals.
The complete list can be found at www.nattleboro.com, and applications are available at www.nattleboro.com/town-manager or at town hall in the town manager’s office.
Town hall is no longer open by appointment only.
Completed applications can be dropped off in the gray lock box near the back door at town hall, or mailed to: Town Manager’s Office, Attn: Kerrin Billingkoff, 43 South Washington St., North Attleboro, MA 02760
Or completed applications may be emailed to kbillingkoff@nattleboro.com.
